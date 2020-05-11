Alva Nellie Roessler
Alva Nellie Roessler

(nee Johnson) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 96. Devoted wife of the late John. Loving mother of Dianna Susitti of Hartland, WI; David (Jean) Roessler of Hartland, WI; Paul (Song) Roessler of Beverly Hills, FL; Beth (Randy) Gonstead of Menomonee Falls, WI. Cherished grandmother of Jon (Betty) Susitti, Christin (Mike) Humphrey, Joshua (Tia) Susitti, Sarah (John) Emanuele, Katherine (Mark) Bosbous, Zachary (Kristen) Roessler, Benjamin (Nicole) Roessler, Jocelyn (Jesse) Leaders, Jackson Roessler, Hunter Roessler, Scott Gonstead, Andrew (Anastasia) Gonstead and Elizabeth (Benjamin) Kiley. Great-grandmother of Caley, Ciera, Chloe, Seth, Caleb, Noah, Anna, Avery, Joseph, Anya, Emery, Peyton, Madelyn, Caroline, Griffin, Alex, Iris, Blake, Bennet, Ethan, Owen, Charles, Alan, Geoffrey, Anthony, Sophie and Jack. Dear sister of Jay Johnson of Hixton, WI; Beverly (Richard) Gearing of Hixton, WI; Barbara (Harlan) Olstad of Hixton, WI. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Mabel Johnson, sister Marjorie, brothers Ernest and Clifford, infant daughter Pamela Kay and son-in-law Patric Parr.

A private family service will take place this week. A public visitation and memorial Mass at Good Shepherd in Menomonee Falls, WI will take place at a later date. Private burial will take place at St. Patricks' Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
