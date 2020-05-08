Alvera Perry
Milwaukee - Age 74. Beloved wife of Anthony Ellis peacefully passed away on May 7, 2020. Visitation Service will be held on Wednesday, May 13th from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Ave.
Milwaukee - Age 74. Beloved wife of Anthony Ellis peacefully passed away on May 7, 2020. Visitation Service will be held on Wednesday, May 13th from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Ave.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.