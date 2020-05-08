Alvera Perry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alvera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvera Perry

Milwaukee - Age 74. Beloved wife of Anthony Ellis peacefully passed away on May 7, 2020. Visitation Service will be held on Wednesday, May 13th from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Ave.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
All the Frills
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 9, 2020
My mother was a very loving person. She was beautiful and tough and always persevered. She was a person of high standard and deserving of so. She was enterprising and always forging ahead and being very relevant with the times, she was classy and gave me the standard of what class is. I will miss her. I love her with all of me.
William Darnell
Family
May 9, 2020
All the Frills
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathryn Beauchaine
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved