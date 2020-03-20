|
Alverna Mae Filter, 79, March 18, 2020. Born on November 4, 1940 in South Milwaukee, WI. On February 14, 1959, she married Edwin C. Filter. Survivors include one daughter Debra (Jeff) Rauth of Fredonia, WI; two sons: Mark Filter of Alabama and Eric (Brenda) Filter of Franklin, WI; five grandchildren: Michael Rauth and Michelle Reickert (Bryan), Brandon Macki, Casey (Anna) and Alex Filter; 7 great grandchildren. Following Alverna's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be NO visitation or viewing. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020