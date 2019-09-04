Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at the church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Pilgrim United Church of Christ
1621 2nd Ave
Grafton, WI
Resources
Alvin A. Patterson

Alvin A. Patterson Notice
Alvin A. Patterson

Grafton - peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family, on September 2, 2019, age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Patterson. Loving father of Sandy (Dennis) Schoessow and Nancy (the late Clayton) Giese. Proud grandpa of John, Paul (Jayne Benson), and Scott Schoessow, and David and Douglas Giese. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Patterson and Ione VanBuskirk. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 3:00 PM at Pilgrim United Church of Christ (1621 2nd Ave.), Grafton. The family will receive visitors, on Monday, at the church, from 1:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim United Church of Christ, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton, or Family Radio (88.1 FM) P.O. Box 2140 Oakland, CA 94621.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
