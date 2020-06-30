Alvin A. RudyPolish-hopped his way into Heaven to reunite with his dance partner and wife of 67 years, Arlene, on June 25, 2020. Beloved father of Michael (Sue), Don (Marjorie), and Linda (Al) Rogers. Loving grandfather of Mindy (Tim) Farrell, Nick (Thoa) Rudy, Jay Rudy, Dustin (Lindsay) Rogers, Jason (Kelsey) Rogers, and Sami Rogers. Great-grandfather of Rebekha, Uriel, Logan, Tucker, and Nick Jr. Brother-in-law of Dolores Rudy. Further survived by other family and friends. Alvin was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a paratrooper. He was a 60 year member of IBEW Local 494 and a member of the Polka Boosters. Visitation will be Thursday at Schaff Funeral Home 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. Matthias Church (S. 93rd & W. Beloit Rd.)11:00 AM, please meet at the church. Interment St. Matthias Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Down's Syndrome Association of WI or HAWS of Waukesha appreciated.