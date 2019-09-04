|
Alvin Gaeth
Milwaukee - Alvin passed away on August 29, 2019 at the age of 89 years. He was born June 5, 1930 to Frederick and Josephine Gaeth. Preceded in death by his parents, his wives Cleda Louise (nee Madison) & Patricia Mary (nee Marine), his daughter Linda Louise, sisters Dolores (the late Ken), Amelia (the late Earl), Anna (the late Edward), Eleonore; brothers, Raymond (Marion), Donald (the late Elaine), and Floyd (the late Wilma). Survived by his sons Alvin (the late Christine), Richard (Joan), Robert (Anh), Thomas, David (Janice), Daniel (Michelle); sister Margaret, 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, other family, and friends.
Alvin was a retiree of Teamsters Local #200 and # 73 since 1991.
Visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Luke's U.C.C. (2200 18th Ave., So. Milwaukee) from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Funeral service on Friday at church at 12:00PM. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Luke's U.C.C. or in Alvin's name are appreciated.
