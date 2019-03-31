Resources
Hurlebaus, Alvin H.F. 1920 - 2019 On Friday, January 18, 2019 Alvin (Al) H.F. Hurlebaus, a loving husband and father of four sons entered his room in heaven at the age of 98. Al is preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother, wife of 64 years (Annabelle) and son (Steven). He is survived by his 2nd wife (Linda), 3 sons and their wives Alann (Jeanne), Tom (Sharon), Rick (Laura), 7 granddaughters, and 17 great grandchildren. Al served in WWII and is a Navy veteran. He was a carpenter by trade and owned a general contracting company. His 3 passions were Family, Church and Fishing. A memorial will be held at his second home of 69 years, Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church on Thursday April 4th starting at 7pm. A private burial with Military Honors will be held on Friday April 5th at 10am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
