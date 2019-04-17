|
Ciepluch, Alvin J. Died peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Age 66 years. Loving dad of Tyson (Amy) Ciepluch, Jason Ciepluch and Angel (Brad) Brandt. Cherished "Papa Alvin" of Mabel and Frank Ciepluch; Isiah Ciepluch; Kenzie Ciepluch-Larson. Dear brother of Kenneth (Geri), David (Deborah), Mary Ann (John) Evenson and Jane (James) Scalf. Cherished friend of Kathy Ciepluch and Jim Pitts. Alvin is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Georgia Ciepluch. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, friends including Dolores Kling with whom he enjoyed visiting national parks. Alvin successfully owned and operated A/C Printing Co. in Milwaukee, was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports teams and loved being involved in his grandchildren's lives. His family would like to thank Dr. Laura Michaelis and the staff of Grace Clinic at Froedtert Clinical Cancer Center. Alvin's family will host a celebration of his life on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Greenfield Park Pavilion, 2028 S. 124th St., West Allis WI 53227. There will be a time for sharing memories at 2:00 PM.
