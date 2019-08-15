Services
Grant, Alvin J. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the age of 98 years. Cherished husband of the late Lucile (nee Bleicher). Loving father of Mary (Robert) Sowinski, Philip (Chris) Grant, Susan (Scott) Johnson, Richard (Vicki) Grant and Laura (Scott) Workman. Beloved grandpa of David (Sheila), Karen (Greg), Lauren (Don), Carley (Matt), Alex (Becky), Becky (Paul), Justine and Stephanie. Proud great-grandpa of 13 great-grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 16, at ST. JUDE THE APOSTLE PARISH, 734 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fr. Gene's Help Center or St. Jude the Apostle Church would be appreciated. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. To receive this obit/directions, text 1854763 to 414-301-6422

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
