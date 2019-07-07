|
|
Mack, Alvin John Born March 1, 1932. Born to eternal life on July 3, 2019, age: 87. Beloved husband of Arline (nee Wisniewski) for nearly 62 years. Loving Dad of Janice and her three children Kevin, Kenny, and Katie Lutomski; John, his wife Ann and their two children Tony and Joey Mack; Monica and her three children Mariah, Ciara, and Natalie Marino. Preceded in death by his mother, Helen and father John Mack. He will also be fondly missed by Matt, Brian, nieces, nephews, and other special relatives and friends. A special thank you to Ascension Home Hospice, especially Warren, Kayla, and Cara for their compassionate care. Al served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. As a boy, he played violin in the Catholic Symphony. He attended South Division High School where he was named Waltz King, participated in track, and was captain of the basketball team. Al loved reporting the news and sharing his knowledge of the world. He was an avid sports enthusiast throughout his life, especially basketball, and thoroughly enjoyed the company of his grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Leonard Catholic Church W173S7743 Westwood Drive in Muskego, WI. A gathering will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to a luncheon afterwards; location to be announced. The family has asked that you count all the gifts God has given you and remember Al through an act of kindness to others.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 7 to July 10, 2019