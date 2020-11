Alvin "Bud" KirchmeierSouth Milwaukee - Was reunited with his beloved wife Sandra (nee Lagowski) on November 2, 2020 at the age of 59. Loving father of Michael. Dear brother of Joseph, Jim, Peter, Pat (Terry) Welp, Louise, and Diane. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives and friends.Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-South Shore Chapel on Friday, Nov. 6 starting at 4PM until time of service at 6PM.