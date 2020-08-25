1/1
Alvin "Richard" Nank
{ "" }
Alvin Nank "Richard"

Menomonee Falls - Born to Eternal Life August 24, 2020 age 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (Nee Sukowatey). Loving father of Michael (Christine) Nank and Cindy Massek. Cherished grandma of Kevin (Cassie), Brian, Amanda Nank, Allison and Kaelyn Massek. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Sunday, August 30 at Harder Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 3:00 PM.

Richard was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 18 and longtime employee of Butters Fetting Company. Richard is a member of The Lutheran Church of the Prince of Peace, Menomonee Falls. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the church would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
