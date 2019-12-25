|
Alvin O. Moede
New Berlin - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, December 22, 2019, age 91 years. Beloved husband of Julia (nee Popp). Loving father of Joann Moede, Cathleen (Leonard) Hodkiewicz, David (Karen) Moede, Paul (Diane) Moede and John (Lori) Moede. Dear grandfather of Lisa (Mark) Wozny, Angela (Chris) Maramba, Lauren Hodkiewicz, and Adam, Amanda, Eric, Brian, Joshua and Joseph Moede. Great-grandfather to Amelia and Isabella Wozny and Emery Maramba. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (12700 W. Howard Ave.) 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Retired employee of Allis-Chalmers and Siemens. Member of New Berlin Seniors, New Berlin #1531 and American Legion #488. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 25, 2019