Alvin "Kelly" "Orty" Ortmann, Jr.
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of the late Gerry Ortmann for 50 years. Loving father and best friend of Laura A. Ortmann. Dear brother of Liz (the late Cleve) Schmidt, Chris (Fred) Tetzlaff, Jim (Sue), and Ruthie (Jesse) Bliesner. Further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 4 PM at the Funeral Home. Visitation from 12 Noon until the time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019