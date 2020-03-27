|
|
Alvin Palmer Busha
Oak Creek - Found eternal peace on March 24th, 2020 at the age of 92 years, after his battle with AML. Beloved husband of 18 years to Cynthia Marie (Behling) Busha and proud father of Jenna Marie Busha (Rensai Lang). Further survived by his long-time friends Catherine Snow and Chuck Smith, as well as many other family members and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Sophie and Paul, and his siblings, Stephie, Millie, Steve, Milan, and Bill.
Alvin served in the United States Merchant Marines, Army, and Air Force for 22 years. He was a long-time resident of Blue Island, IL before moving to Oak Creek, WI. He was also a life-long member of the St. Peter & St. Paul Slovak Lutheran Church in Blue Island. Alvin was a proud Slovak, and always there for a friend in need.
The family would like to thank all of the medical staff at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, especially those in the Oncology/Hematology and Palliative Care units, for the excellent and compassionate care given to Alvin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , the St. Peter & St. Paul Slovak Lutheran Church in Blue Island, IL, or the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020