Richman, Alvin "Al" Found Peace with his beloved wife by his side on May 22, 2019, age 90 years. Cherished husband of Linda (nee Martin). Loving father of Sarah (Tim) Aiken and Mark (Dr. Lynn) Richman. Proud grandfather of Jacob (Casey) Lichter, Mia Lichter, Jordan Richman, Ella Richman, and Charles Richman. Fond brother-in-law of Cynthia (Gary) Wilbur and Steve (Barbara) Martin. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Al was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (nee Thomas) and grandson, Jack Richman. Al was an attorney in Milwaukee for over 60 years and was a devoted civil rights activist. He enjoyed a good joke and was famous for his limericks and wry sense of humor. The family will receive friends at the Suminski / Weiss Funeral Home on Mon. May, 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon. Please call / see the Funeral Home website for Shiva information. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are preferred. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes 1901 N. Farwell Ave. (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2019
