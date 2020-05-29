Alvin Russell
Age 83 yrs. May 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes" 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Visitation Tuesday 10AM at the "Chapel of Chimes" until time of services. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.