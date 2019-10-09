|
Alvina M. Braatz (nee Zocher)
New Berlin - Born Sept. 29, 1932. Born to Eternal Life Oct. 5, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband Roger. Cherished mother of Will (Pam), Brenda, Jennifer (Randall) Romans, Charlie (Terese) and Allison (Sean) Raden. Loving grandmother of Heather, Brian, Kathleen, Jamie, Nick, Angela, Michael, Megan, Jacob and Sara. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Fri. Oct. 11, 2019 at BLESSED SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 15250 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, from 9:30 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flower memorials to Blessed Savior Lutheran Church Endowment Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019