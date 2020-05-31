Alvina Stolarczyk(nee Nykiel) Alvina passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She was the beloved wife of George Stolarczyk. They celebrated their 70th anniversary on January 14, 2020. Together they raised two daughters, Janet (John) Higgins and Mary Kay (Ed) Anderson and son, George (Kathy) Stolarczyk . They were blessed with seven grandsons, Eddie and Erik Anderson. Ryan (Ann), Derek, Patrick (Beth), Bradley (Tracy) Higgins, and three great-grandsons and one great¬ granddaughter. She is survived by her brother, Don Nykiel. Alvina was welcomed to heaven by her infant grandson, Evan Anderson.Alvina started her career after graduating from Pulaski High School in 1944, at Allen-Bradley in the Radio Control Dept. supporting the war effort. After her children were in school, she returned to work at Travelers Insurance in 1964 and retired in 1987. Alvina was devoted to her family, neighbors, and friends. Alvina's best times were those spent with grandchildren.Together with her husband George, they loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas. In later years they enjoyed Milwaukee's lakefront and driving through Grant Park. Alvina was a talented seamstress and created numerous gifts for her family. She was known for her Christmas cookies and her family continues to use her recipes.Alvina was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church for over 55 years. Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held when time permits to gather as groups to celebrate her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Grand Castle in New Berlin and Asera Care Hospice for their loving care and support. To share condolences please visit the Funeral Home website.