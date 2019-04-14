|
Werlein, Alyce E. (Nee Gorski) Died peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2019, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Adam, who died at the young age of 36; leaving her with 3 small children. Alyce is survived by her children Mary (Lance) Duesing, Steve Werlein, and Dan (Denise) Werlein. Loving Grandma "Ruby" to Christopher and Danni Duesing, Andrea, Vanessa and Adam Werlein and Ben Werlein. Special thank-you to her loving caregivers Iwona and Barbara and her good friend Carol. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at Mother of Perpetual Help (Immaculate Heart of Mary) (1121 S. 116th St. West Allis) 3:30 PM. Visitation will be Monday at the church 2:00 PM until time of Mass. Private interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Alyce's love for all animals, donations can be made to MADDAC (Milwaukee Domestic Animal Control Commission).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019