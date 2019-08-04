|
Snedigar, Alyn D. Passed to Eternal Life Friday, August 2, 2019, age 84 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Rehberg). Dear father of Daniel, Richard (Debbie) and Cynthia Snedigar. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Leanna Snedigar, Bryan (Sarah), Lisa and Matthew Donaldson. Great grandfather of Baby M. Brother of Delmar (Barbara) Snedigar, Beatrice (Walter) Chowanek, Terry (Frances) Snedigar and Alta (Guston) Smuencheow. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, August 7, 2019 12PM until time of funeral service at 2PM. Member of West Allis Lodge #291, Tripoli Shrine and Tripoli Mariners. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Scimitar Foundation, Tripoli Transportation Fund or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019