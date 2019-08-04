Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyn Snedigar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyn D. Snedigar


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alyn D. Snedigar Notice
Snedigar, Alyn D. Passed to Eternal Life Friday, August 2, 2019, age 84 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Rehberg). Dear father of Daniel, Richard (Debbie) and Cynthia Snedigar. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Leanna Snedigar, Bryan (Sarah), Lisa and Matthew Donaldson. Great grandfather of Baby M. Brother of Delmar (Barbara) Snedigar, Beatrice (Walter) Chowanek, Terry (Frances) Snedigar and Alta (Guston) Smuencheow. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, August 7, 2019 12PM until time of funeral service at 2PM. Member of West Allis Lodge #291, Tripoli Shrine and Tripoli Mariners. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Scimitar Foundation, Tripoli Transportation Fund or appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline