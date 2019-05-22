Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda A. Miller

Notice Condolences

Amanda A. Miller Notice
Miller, Amanda A. Passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, age 39. Beloved Daughter of Calvin (Fritzi) Miller and Linda Miller (Tom). Loving Sister of Christopher (Joyce) Miller, Theresia (Jay) Foltz and Barney Miller. Proud Aunt of Aiyana Foltz. Cherished Granddaughter of Adella Baty. Niece of Trisha (Sue) Baty, John (Suzy) Baty, Therese Sagert, Alta Monte, Doreen (Tony) Zuege, Tehr Rena, James Miller and JoAnn (Jose) Torres. Further survived by dozens of cousins, other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2-3:45PM. Funeral Service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Angels Grace Family Hospice.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline