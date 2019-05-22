|
Miller, Amanda A. Passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, age 39. Beloved Daughter of Calvin (Fritzi) Miller and Linda Miller (Tom). Loving Sister of Christopher (Joyce) Miller, Theresia (Jay) Foltz and Barney Miller. Proud Aunt of Aiyana Foltz. Cherished Granddaughter of Adella Baty. Niece of Trisha (Sue) Baty, John (Suzy) Baty, Therese Sagert, Alta Monte, Doreen (Tony) Zuege, Tehr Rena, James Miller and JoAnn (Jose) Torres. Further survived by dozens of cousins, other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2-3:45PM. Funeral Service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Angels Grace Family Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019