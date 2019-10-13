Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roma's
East Troy, WI
Amanda (Tomaszewski) Kreidler


1956 - 2019
East Troy - Amanda (Nee Tomaszewski) Kreidler age 62 of East Troy, WI went to be with her lord on August 9, 2019. She was born on Oct. 23, 1956 to the late Joseph and Loretta ("Grandma T") of Milwaukee.

She is survived by her husband "Papa John" Kreidler, her four children: Kimberly Weber, Kevin (Jessica), Andrew "AK" (Katie), Amber (Adam) LeMarr and Kevin Weber. Amanda was also a compassionate and loving grandma to: Kaley and Konnor, Alayna, Keiran, Kolton, Ailee and Astrid. She is also survived by her siblings: John (Karen) Tomaszewski and Jenny (David) Krey, sister in laws: JoAnn (Lawrence) Presta, Janis Kreidler-Rodden and Jean (Donald) Wolf, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends also survive her.

A Celebration of life will be held at one of her favorite restaurants, Roma's in East Troy on Oct. 20th, 2019 from 2 - 8 PM.

Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy has the honor of serving the family.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
