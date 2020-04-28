|
|
Amanda L. Schulz
Amanda fell asleep in the Arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at the age of 51 years. She is preceded in death by her father Wolfgang (Wally), her Grandparents Gerald and Leona Fleury, and Walter and Bertl Schulz. She is survived by her Mother Karene, two brothers; Jeff Kettner and Timothy (Carolyn Miller), a sister Judith (Mark) Zellmer and her BFF Angie. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Special Thanks to the 11th and 12th floor nursing staff at St. Luke's Hospital and to the Cameo Care Staff on the 1st floor.
A private family funeral will be held. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to Oklahoma Ave. Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020