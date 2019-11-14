Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Tatro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda R. "Mandy" Tatro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda R. "Mandy" Tatro Notice
Amanda "Mandy" R. Tatro

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life November 13, 2019 at the age of 34 years. Beloved mom of Ciara, Davian, Luie, Lily, and Damonie. Loving daughter of Ron and the late Cheryl. Dear sister of Christina (Travis) Hoffman, Becky (Brett) Musgrove, Kimberly, Sandy (Tristin) Rivera, Bethany, and Ronnie. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 5:00 pm until time of services.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline