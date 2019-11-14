|
Amanda "Mandy" R. Tatro
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life November 13, 2019 at the age of 34 years. Beloved mom of Ciara, Davian, Luie, Lily, and Damonie. Loving daughter of Ron and the late Cheryl. Dear sister of Christina (Travis) Hoffman, Becky (Brett) Musgrove, Kimberly, Sandy (Tristin) Rivera, Bethany, and Ronnie. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 5:00 pm until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019