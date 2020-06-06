Amanda Rae Van Eimeren
Lakewood, CO - Amanda Rae Van Eimeren, 34, Lakewood, Colorado, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep on Sunday May 31, 2020.
Amanda was born to Geoffrey and Cynthia Van Eimeren on September 5, 1985 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She worked as a Lead Revenue Auditor at the Ameristar Resort in Black Hawk, Colorado since November 2014.
She is survived by her parents Geoffrey and Cynthia, her sister and best friend Allison Van Eimeren; her partner Nicholas Johnson and their dog Leo; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Esther Van Eimeren; maternal grandmother Karen Hahn (Erik Hahn); Godfather and Uncle Christopher (Wendy) Van Eimeren; Aunt Elizabeth Van Eimeren; Aunt Christine Salzman (Donny Mosconi); Godmother and Aunt Carrie "punkie" (Darrell) Blanchard, Aunt Jessica (Tony) LaFave; Many Cousins, Second Cousins, Great Aunts and Great Uncles.
Amanda attended High School in Germantown, Wisconsin and College at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
A Celebration of Amanda's life will be held at a later date. Additional information can be found at https://www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/185329/Amanda-Van--Eimeren/Denver-CO
In lieu of flowers, donations in Amanda's Memory to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Heart Center are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.