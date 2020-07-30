1/1
Amber Hynek
1929 - 2020
Amber Hynek

West Bend - On Saturday, July 25th, the Wisconsin sun was shining on a gorgeous summer day, but a hard rain was falling in the hearts of our family. At 7:45 in the morning, Amber Jean Hynek (née Rohrscheib), our loving force of nature, passed away peacefully with her devoted family at her bedside at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was 90 years old.

Amber was born on November 27, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the home of her parents, Herbert Rohrscheib and Hilda Rohrscheib (née Kopp). They and her elder brother, Herbert W. Rohrscheib, have been long departed. Having lost their parents and brother at a young age, sisters Amber and Marlene were especially close.

Amber is survived by her younger sister, Marlene Leonard (Floyd), her husband of 68 years, Norbert James Hynek, daughter, Jean Marie Oberle (Michael), son, David Gerard Hynek (Anne), grandchildren Timothy Oberle (Marit), Amy Wetterlin (Douglas) and Juliana Hynek. In addition, she is survived by three great-granddaughters: Ingrid, Rosie and Alma as well as dear nieces, nephews and friends.

Those who knew Amber know that she was the life of the party and renowned for her great sense of humor and ability to draw others into the fun. We have a treasure trove of lovely memories and inside jokes.

Amber was the loving, faithful and devoted wife and confidant to her husbandNorbert. Amber was an important and trusted partner during Norb's 18 years as Mayor of the City of Glendale, Wisconsin.

Norb and Amber were a couple who brought out the best in each other. They loved to recall how they met at a resort on Big Cedar Lake in 1950. Early in their marriage they were separated by distance during the Korean war. Later, parenthood arrived with two wonderful children and the opportunity to travel the world with Hawaii being a particular favorite. As a couple they were great ballroom dancers and it gave them lots of joy. The pair was always active and on the go, living life to the fullest.

As a mother, Amber was a lioness. She was deeply loving and highly protective of her children. She imparted a love of family, nature, travel and the Lord in her children.

Amber also had a contemplative side. She was a voracious reader and loved to sew, knit, garden, spend time in nature and bake all sorts of goodies. She also loved tennis with friends.

Amber lived a life of "vim and vigor" — those are the words that she would use. She truly enjoyed her many years as an active and successful real-estate broker in Milwaukee's North Shore area. Her clients loved having her on their side.

This obituary is only the tip of the iceberg. Amber will be sorely missed by her family and friends. We are grateful for every minute of her 90 years. Her memory will bring a smile and inspiration to all of us. Because of health precautions, a private funeral service was held on Friday, July 31st. A recording of the service can be found on the Phillip Funeral Home Facebook page. We look forward to the day when we can have a public celebration of Amber's life. In the meantime, keep her in your hearts.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
