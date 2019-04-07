Services
More Obituaries for Amber Pipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amber Jean Pipp

Amber Jean Pipp Notice
Pipp, Amber Jean Found peace Sunday, March 24, 2019. Age 37. Loving daughter of Robert and Marilyn. Loving sister of Brandon. Loving fiancee to Ed. Also loved by other family and friends. Caring mother to her 2 cats Lucy and Bentley. Memorial Gathering at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Rd; Waukesha, Saturday, April 13, 1:00-2:45PM. Memorial Service to follow at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers. Please see www.churchandchapel.com for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
