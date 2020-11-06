Ambrose H Wilger
Cedarburg - Born to Eternal Life on Thurs. Nov 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband for 63 years of the late Geraldine T. Wilger. Loving father of Brian (Kerry) Wilger,
Kris (Brian) Sandberg, Stephanie Wilger and Terese (Mark) Jaeger. Proud grandfather of David Jaeger, Michael Jaeger, Anna Sandberg and Grant Gall. Dear brother of Dolores (late Merlin) Baur, Thomas (Carol) Wilger, James (Mary) Wilger, Marilyn (Alex) Brzezinski . Survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ambrose and Gerry founded Ambrose Engineering in Cedarburg. Memorials to American Legion Peter Wollner Post #288 are appreciated. Please check the funeral home website for service details eernissefuneralhome.com