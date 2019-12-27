|
Amedio A. Brignoli
Greenfield - Called home by God Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Aulenbacher). Loving father of Cindy (Bob) Clark, Cheryl (Bob) Smith, and Candy (Jeff) Kaszolka. Proud Pa of Michelle (Mark), Matthew, Bobby, and Hunter. Great Pa of Emily, Alana, and Tyler. Dear brother of Blanche (the late Peter), Marion (Diane), the late Emelia (Fuzzy), Josephine, and Joseph. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A man with a heart of gold who always put his family first. Loved by all who came to know him. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin, WI 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019