Amelia "Amy" Veronica Verito
(nee Jacewitz) Was freed from the hardships of Alzheimer's disease to find comfort and peace on November 24, 2019, at age 91. In her passing, Amy joins beloved husband Frank William Verito, baby son Billy, and daughter Mary Ellen Verito King. She is survived by her adoring children Frank Jeff Verito and Francine Veronica Verito; dear sisters, nieces and nephews; and a special few forever friends.
Through Amy's final years, kind caregivers would look at her old photos and marvel at how she "looked like a movie star." Though never believing so, Amy always shined with the beauty and grace of a starlet, an essence that never left her. Equally, her life story shared the qualities of a classic film: remarkable sets and scenery from coast to coast and around the globe; a magical romance with a handsome and witty leading man; the cutest canine costars; a remarkable cast of loveable characters; plenty of action and adventure, most certainly at all the cocktail parties; a good heap of drama and suspense, especially at the dinner table surrounded by wisecracking family, and at the bridge table with her cohorts; downright hilarious slapstick - intentional and unintentional; and some truly tear-jerking tragedy.
As a daughter, sister, student, worker, wife, mother, dedicated volunteer, animal lover, socialite, and very much her own person, Amy played every part intensely and bravely, and moved others to both laugh and cry. While her time on Earth has come to an end, her gifts to the world are eternal. And wherever her journey takes her next, we're hoping for an even better sequel.
Honoring Amy's wishes, the family will not hold a formal memorial service, but asks those whose lives were touched by Amy take a moment celebrate her memory in the way they find most meaningful.
Even long before Ray Bolger first belted out his famous rendition of the classic Broadway musical hit in 1948 (Amy's favorite, of course), it was true and remains true today: "Once in love with Amy, always in love with Amy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019