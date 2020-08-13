Amos E. Seng



Mesa, AZ formerly Oak Creek, WI



Passed away at age 89 peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ on July 17, 2020. Loving husband of Nancy (Nelson) Seng of 63 years, proud father of Christine Seng, Colleen Seng, Pamela (Fred) Schubert, Charles Seng, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel (Hubble) Seng.



Amos retired at the age of 54 after owning the Oak Creek Pallet and Crate Co. with his wife Nancy. He was a member of the Nathan Hale Lodge #350 for over 50 years and he served in the US Army.



He really enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



A memorial will be held at the Oak Creek Community Center.









