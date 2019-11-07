|
|
Amparo Alice Miller (Pimentel)
Born to eternal life November 6, 2019 Amparo "Alice" Miller (Pimentel) age, 79 years old.
Preceded by mother, Marian Pimentel and sister Yolanda Pimentel.
Survived by brothers, William (Jeanette) Pimentel, John Pimentel. Daughters Karen (Jim) Albee and Dawn Espinoza.
Grandchildren, Marie, Devin, Melissa, Ryan, Isaiah and great-granddaughter, Lana. Other relatives and friends.
Special thank you to Devin for the amazing care she had in her final days in Montrose, CO
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019