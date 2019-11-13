|
Amy Bigalke
Milwaukee - (nee Wronski) Age 52. Lost her battle with cancer on November 9th. Beloved wife of Russell for 26 years. Loving mother of Daniel and Ryan. Treasured daughter of (the late) Steven and Susan Wronski. Further survived by her sister Lisa, brothers Steven and David, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She worked for McDonalds for 35 years and Pick N Save for 12 years. She loved planting flowers, animals, and spending time with her family. A visitation will be held on Friday November 15th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130 from 4 to 7pm followed by a memorial service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Breast Cancer Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019