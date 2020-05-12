Amy C. (Crawford) Johnson
1953 - 2020
Passed away in her home in Milwaukee on May 6th, 2020 at the age of 67. Preceded in death by her loving parents Donald and Beverly Crawford and her brothers Thomas and Edward. Adoring mother of her children Victoria (Jason) and Jackson from her marriage to Stuart Lindsay. Also survived by her brothers Daniel (Cindy) and William (Susan) and sister Mary Sue, along with many nieces and nephews who brought her immense joy. A graduate of Shorewood High School '71, Amy was fun loving, kindhearted, and often the life of the party. Her family was her treasure in life, of which she took much pride. Amy will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Amy's name can be made to a charity of your choice. "Long may you run."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
