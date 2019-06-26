Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church
W314 N7462 Hwy 83
North Lake, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church
W314 N7462 Hwy 83
North Lake, WI
Amy Elizabeth Nagle, born February 6th, 1971, passed away March 6th, 2019 after complications from metastatic breast cancer. Amy died much the same as she lived - with grace and courage, surrounded by many people she loved immensely.
Amy is survived by her son Cody Medlin(Jessilynn Lawson); parents Allan Nagle, Donna Nagle; siblings Cathy (Joe) Jungbluth, John (Beth) Nagle, Tina Nagle, Becky Nagle, nieces and nephews, a large loving extended family, and dear friends.
Services for Amy will be held at St. Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, W314 N7462 Hwy 83, North Lake, WI on July 6th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10am in the Church with Mass beginning at 12 noon. Lunch to follow Mass in church hall. Interment, 3pm, Village of Hartland Cemetery - 416 West Capital Dr. Hartland, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 26 to June 27, 2019
