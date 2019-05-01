|
Gomez, Sister Ana Maria, SDS Died April 29, 2019. Born Susanna on November 6, 1929 to Ramon and Paulina Gomez in Colombia, South America. Professed 66 years with Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). Sr. Ana Maria came to the U.S. in 1948 and entered SDS Congregation in July that year. She became an American citizen in 1959, and served as an LPN for many years in Milwaukee, Tucson and Florence, Ariz. She dedicated her years in retirement to prison ministry and outreach to underprivileged families in Florence. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 2 begins at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus, 3800 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee. Memorials to Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019