Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Sr. Anastacia C. Baltazar

Sr. Anastacia C. Baltazar Notice
Sr. Anastacia C. Baltazar SSND

Born to Eternal Life January 27, 2020, age 84. Survived by her sister Vicky Pili, nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Lucio and Rufina, her two brothers and four sisters.

A Wake Service will be celebrated Friday, January 31, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Friday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
