Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
Anastacia L. "Stacey" Murawski

Murawski, Anastacia "Stacey" L. Passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2019 at the age of 39 years. Beloved mother of Mariah, Jason, Maxwell, Lilian, and Joseph Murawski and the children's father Adam Murawski. Loving daughter of Jeff (Therese) Osinski and Kimberly Murray. Dear sister of Jason (Michelle) Murray and Dane Mc Keel. Aunt of Ana and Jalin Murray and Zayne Mc Keel. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 9:00 am until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
