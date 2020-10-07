1/1
Andrea A. Glisch
Andrea A. Glisch

Menomonee Falls - (Née Kielbasa) Found peace on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 52 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Richard for 30 years. Cherished daughter of Anne Kilmartin and the late Robert Kielbasa. Loving mom of Jacob and Meghan. Very proud grandma of Rylie. Sister of Robert Kielbasa. Dear daughter-in-law of Beverly and Jerrold. Sister-in-law of Cindy. Andrea is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends. Per Andrea's wishes, no services will be held. If so desired, memorials in Andrea's name may be made to your local animal shelter or charity of your choice appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2020.
October 6, 2020
