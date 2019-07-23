Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Schwellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea G. Schwellinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea G. Schwellinger Notice
Schwellinger, Andrea G. Found peace on July 19, 2019. Dear sister of Jerry Schwellinger. She will be loved remembered and missed by other family and many friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, and brother Jack. She enjoyed traveling, music, and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. The family would like to thank Autumn Bay and Badger Hospice for the compassionate care they have provided. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline