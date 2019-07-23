|
Schwellinger, Andrea G. Found peace on July 19, 2019. Dear sister of Jerry Schwellinger. She will be loved remembered and missed by other family and many friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, and brother Jack. She enjoyed traveling, music, and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. The family would like to thank Autumn Bay and Badger Hospice for the compassionate care they have provided. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2019