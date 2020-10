Andrea J. JulienMilwaukee - (Née Miller) Found peace on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the age of 71 years. Beloved and devoted mother of Richard Julien. Andrea is also loved and will be missed by extended family, friends, and clients.Andrea took pride in her business, Laminations Etc. and is forever grateful to Shu Bee for loyalty and support.Per Andrea's wishes, no services will be held.