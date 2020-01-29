|
Andrea M. Durian
Passed away unexpectedly Monday January 27, 2020. Age 37. Loving daughter of Sandy Crist and the late Jerry. Sister of Kimberly (Rick) Geyser and step-sister of Michelle Mendoza. Proud auntie of Madison, Nate, Richard, Brandon, Erik, Violet and great-aunt to Serenity.
Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME on Sunday February 2nd (TODAY), 2:00 - 4:45 PM. Celebration of life at 5:00 PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
"It's a great day for hockey"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020