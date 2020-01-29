Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Durian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea M. Durian

Add a Memory
Andrea M. Durian Notice
Andrea M. Durian

Passed away unexpectedly Monday January 27, 2020. Age 37. Loving daughter of Sandy Crist and the late Jerry. Sister of Kimberly (Rick) Geyser and step-sister of Michelle Mendoza. Proud auntie of Madison, Nate, Richard, Brandon, Erik, Violet and great-aunt to Serenity.

Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME on Sunday February 2nd (TODAY), 2:00 - 4:45 PM. Celebration of life at 5:00 PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

"It's a great day for hockey"

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline