Andrea M. Zuber-Kwiatkowski
Joined her dad Dennis Kwiatkowski in Heaven on Oct. 10, 2019 at age 49 - six days after his passing. Lovingly survived by her mother Jo Ann Kwiatkowski. Cherished sister of John (Lori) Jablonowski, Michell (Rick) Kellner and Jarret (Amanda) Kwiatkowski. She is further survived by her father in law Tom (the late Carol) Zuber and by her cousin and friend Christina Freda. She will be loved, remembered and missed by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Family and friends are welcome to gather at the HA Todd American Legion Post #537 (9159 W. Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI) from 2-6 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A combined service to celebrate the lives of Dennis and Andrea will take place at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019