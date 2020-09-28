1/1
Andrea Macaluso
Andrea Macaluso

Greendale - Born and raised in West Allis, Wisconsin, Andrea passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving mother to Dana (and Christopher) Feinas. Devoted grandmother to Caitlyn, Elizabeth, and Jacob. Caring sister to Valerie (the late John) Ninko, Frank (and Karen) Janiga, the late Marie (the late Richard) Bouchette, the late Teddy (and Audrey) Janiga, and the late Joseph Janiga. Also survived by friends and family.

Memorial Visitation at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, Greenfield on Saturday, October 17th from 10am to 11am with a Memorial Service at 11am. Private interment at a later date.

Andrea was a courageous fighter of Pulmonary Fibrosis and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
