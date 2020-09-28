Andrea Macaluso
Greendale - Born and raised in West Allis, Wisconsin, Andrea passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving mother to Dana (and Christopher) Feinas. Devoted grandmother to Caitlyn, Elizabeth, and Jacob. Caring sister to Valerie (the late John) Ninko, Frank (and Karen) Janiga, the late Marie (the late Richard) Bouchette, the late Teddy (and Audrey) Janiga, and the late Joseph Janiga. Also survived by friends and family.
Memorial Visitation at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, Greenfield on Saturday, October 17th from 10am to 11am with a Memorial Service at 11am. Private interment at a later date.
Andrea was a courageous fighter of Pulmonary Fibrosis and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association
