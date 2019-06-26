Services
Found peace June 21, 2019 at age 68. Beloved husband of San dy. Dear father of Andrew Wagn er, Michael (Laura) Wagner, Julie Wagner, Michele (Marty) Johnson, and Michael Mirr. Proud grandfather of Mia, Max, Mikayla, Maggie, and Ellie. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Andy was a former employee of Midwest Express and a member of the Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Matthias Parish (9306 W. Beloit Rd.) 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019
