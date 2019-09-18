Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS
3800 N. 92nd Street
Milwaukee,, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS
3800 N. 92nd Street
Milwaukee,, WI
Milwaukee - Died peacefully, Monday September 16, 2019 at the age of 99. Devoted mother of Jim (Barb), Mark (Bangy), Pam, Chris (Chayo), Terry and John (Kris). Proud grandmother of 14 and 15 great-granchildren. Dear sister of Bruce Greig, Barbara( Harlen) Hocken and Sheila (Andy) Balistreri. Also loved by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday September 24th at ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS 3800 N. 92nd Street Milwaukee, WI 53222. 9:30AM - 10:15AM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Anne's would be appreciated. In honor of Andree support your local library.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
