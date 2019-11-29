|
|
Andrew A. "Andy" Bingham
Milwaukee - Passed peacefully on November 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of the late Sharon "Sherri" (nee Galineau). Loving father of Jodi (Ely) Momich and Mark (Laura) Bingham. Proud Papa of Aundria (Dylan), Kristina and Jax. Dear brother of Bruce. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in the Chapel (2405 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee) on Tuesday, December 3 starting at 10AM until time of service at 12PM. Entombment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019