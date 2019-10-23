|
Andrew and Jennifer (nee Gomez) Niemiec
Franklin - Born to Eternal Life on October 18, 2019. Loving parents of Allison "Allie" and Natalie "Nat". They are survived by Andy's parents Norman and Christine Niemiec and Jennifer's parents, Richard and Terry Lawrence, Andy's brothers, Tony (Lynsey) and Steve (Heather) and Jennifer's sisters, Malika Fleak and Dawn (James) Troop. They will be deeply missed many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Monday October 28, 2019 from 12:30 pm until 3:45 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 4 pm at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale). Private interment.
The family realizes the visitation period may not be enough time to speak to everyone who would like to pay their respects. However at this time they feel that time frame is what is most appropriate for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used to establish a legacy fund in Andy and Jennifer's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019