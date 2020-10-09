Andrew B Stevningroe of West Allis, formerly of Marshfield passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.



Andrew was born on June 6, 1991 the son of Bart (Roe) Stevning-Roe and Ann (Stevning) Stevning-Roe. He attended and graduated from Marshfield Senior High School. He was employed at Boelter of Milwaukee.



Andrew was always drawn to music and performing, in talent shows or acting but he had a true passion for singing. Which is where he met the love of his life and eventual wife Aryn Stevningroe (Sternweis) while in choir at the UW Wood County Campus.



Andrew had a way of making anyone and everyone feel welcomed and included in activities and always was there to lend an ear to listen to those who needed to talk or a shoulder for those that needed to cry. He brought laughter with him wherever he was and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Andrew is survived by his much beloved wife, Aryn Stevningroe, his mother and father, Ann and Bart Stevning-Roe, his brother Thomas Stevning-Roe, his grandmothers Garnetta Stevning of Birmingham, AL and Jean Roe of San Marcos, CA and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



In lieu of the flowers the family has created two funds in his name to benefit the High School Music Dept. This fund will assist in continuing to bring the music that brought so much joy to Andrew to others within the Marshfield school district. In addition a memorial music themed bench will be placed at Weber Park where Andrew loved to walk and spend time.



A celebration of life will be held in the future.



Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store